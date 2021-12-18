Guggenheim Lowers Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,138,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,094,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.