Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTHP stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

