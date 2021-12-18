Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.90) target price on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.58) to GBX 215 ($2.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

GKP stock opened at GBX 173.80 ($2.30) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.96. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 101.92 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 224.50 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £371.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

