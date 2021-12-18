GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,955 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $69,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $104.61 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $101.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

