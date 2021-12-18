GWM Advisors LLC Buys 10,246 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

