GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after buying an additional 3,116,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $58.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

