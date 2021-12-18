H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 127,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,769. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

