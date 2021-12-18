H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

