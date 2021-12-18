H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

HEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.19 million and a PE ratio of 88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$3.70.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

