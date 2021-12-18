Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

