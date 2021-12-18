Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 32.16 ($0.43) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

