Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 32.16 ($0.43) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

