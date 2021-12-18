Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI opened at $142.12 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

