Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 81 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.