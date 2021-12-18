Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,872 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

