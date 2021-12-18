Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $634,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,094,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,040,000 after buying an additional 342,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

TDY opened at $417.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

