Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

NYSE:SHW opened at $340.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.57. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

