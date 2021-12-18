Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,591,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 401,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

FANG stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.