Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $262.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

