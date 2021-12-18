HC Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HC Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.63.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

