Head-To-Head Analysis: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) versus CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

86.7% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -27.94% -27.18% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Karuna Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 13 0 3.00 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $166.82, indicating a potential upside of 44.88%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.55 million ($4.88) -23.59 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -$19.89 million ($0.37) -0.05

Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.