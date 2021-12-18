Head to Head Analysis: Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Jones Soda -9.67% -27.93% -14.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pernod Ricard and Jones Soda, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Jones Soda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.89 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Jones Soda $11.90 million 3.76 -$3.00 million ($0.02) -33.00

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Jones Soda on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

