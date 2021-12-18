Head-To-Head Comparison: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) vs. ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Zovio alerts:

This table compares Zovio and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76% ATA Creativity Global -29.26% -27.72% -9.98%

54.1% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zovio and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.11 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.54 ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 1.60 -$14.13 million ($0.32) -3.97

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zovio and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Zovio beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.