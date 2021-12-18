Head to Head Contrast: BAB (BABB) and Its Competitors

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BAB to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BAB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 845 4506 5248 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 21.09%. Given BAB’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s competitors have a beta of -8.57, suggesting that their average share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 60.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.60% -36.87% 1.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.84 BAB Competitors $1.53 billion $103.72 million 12.75

BAB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BAB beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

