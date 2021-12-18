Head to Head Contrast: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) vs. Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Till Capital alerts:

This table compares Till Capital and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 82.99 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Kemper $5.21 billion 0.66 $409.90 million $1.16 46.20

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Till Capital and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kemper has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.62%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Till Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -15.54% -4.81% Kemper 1.45% 0.41% 0.12%

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kemper beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.