Head to Head Review: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Ziegler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.51 $40.50 million $12.46 13.92 Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ziegler Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and Ziegler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $181.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 11.55% 32.32% 16.46% Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Ziegler Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

