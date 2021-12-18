Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

