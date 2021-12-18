Heartland BancCorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.91 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

