Heath A. Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLMR opened at $62.60 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Palomar by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,309,000 after acquiring an additional 148,052 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

