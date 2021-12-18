Heath A. Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLMR opened at $62.60 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.