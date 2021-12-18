Helix Energy Solutions Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,267 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,249% compared to the typical daily volume of 168 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.31 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 3.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

