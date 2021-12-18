Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HESAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HESAY opened at $172.10 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $190.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

