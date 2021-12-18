HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) Insider Purchases A$16,250.00 in Stock

HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 50,000 shares of HGL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,250.00 ($11,607.14).

Alexander (Sandy) Beard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 25,000 shares of HGL stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,000.00 ($5,714.29).

On Monday, December 6th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard purchased 4,001 shares of HGL stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,320.33 ($943.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a current ratio of 18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.44%. HGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HGL Company Profile

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, and Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving and display solutions to brand owners and retailers.

