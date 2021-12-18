Highland Transcend Partners I (NYSE:HTPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I (NYSE:HTPA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Highland Transcend Partners I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTPA. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,771.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,353 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,255,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 146,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

