HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HPK opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

