Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,685.92

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,685.92 ($22.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,754 ($23.18). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,742 ($23.02), with a volume of 48,006 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 68.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,764.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,687.57.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.05) per share, with a total value of £36,972.80 ($48,860.58).

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

