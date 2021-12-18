HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.65 or 0.08379155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.62 or 1.00078508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00050443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002735 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

