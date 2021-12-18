HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to post $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in HollyFrontier by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.98. 3,001,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,291. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.67.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.