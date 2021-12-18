Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.