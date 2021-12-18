Honest Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $36,817.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.32 or 0.08343908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,935.45 or 1.00074912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

