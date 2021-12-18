Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.42) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.49). Approximately 14,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 23,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.55).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 961.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 959.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

