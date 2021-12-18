Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

