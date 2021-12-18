HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in HP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in HP by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 25.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

