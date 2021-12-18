HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $668.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $784.24 and a 200 day moving average of $678.47. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,703,103 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.