Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

