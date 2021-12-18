Huntington National Bank Has $1.14 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 198.3% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Hershey by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Hershey by 103.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $192.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average is $177.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

