Huntington National Bank Has $1.66 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $436.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.06 and a 1-year high of $442.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

