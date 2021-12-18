Huntington National Bank Has $708,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.