Huntington National Bank Sells 441 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $214.54 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average is $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

