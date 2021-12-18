Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 50.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,619,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $610,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

