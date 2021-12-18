Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 53.6% in November

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRNNF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

HRNNF traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 7,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

