IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.