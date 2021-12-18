IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.
A number of research firms recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ IDYA opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.